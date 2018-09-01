Legislator plans local office hours

Prior to returning to Springfield for the upcoming spring legislative session, State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, plans to host satellite office hours in Metropolis and Tamms.

Office hours are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Metropolis City Hall. City hall is located at 106 W. 5th Street.

Office hours are scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Tamms Village Hall. Village hall is located at 425 Front St.

“Speaking with my constituents to hear their thoughts and perspectives on local and state issues is so valuable to me. I truly appreciate hearing folks’ thoughts directly from them,” Phelps Finnie said in a news release.

“As state representative, I want to work with the people that I represent and tackle these issues together, so that we can make Southern Illinois a better place to live and work.”

“I encourage folks from the surrounding communities to stop by my satellite office hours. I would love to have the chance to sit down and talk with you about the issues that you’re most concerned about,” Phelps Finnie added.

“I will continue hosting satellite office hours throughout the 11 counties that I serve, because remaining accessible to the people that I represent is very important to me.”

For more information, contact Phelps Finnie’s constituent service office at 618-253-4189, or email RepPhelpsFinnie@gmail.com.