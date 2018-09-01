Home / News / Legislator plans local office hours
State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie is with William Hall of Tamms. Hall has received the Village of Tamms’ volunteer of the year award. The legislator shared in a news release that Hall was recognized for “his tireless efforts and hard work in the construction of the new Tamms Village Hall building.” Photo provided.

Legislator plans local office hours

Tue, 01/09/2018 - 11:56am admin

Prior to returning to Springfield for the upcoming spring legislative session, State Rep. Natalie Phelps Finnie, D-Elizabethtown, plans to host satellite office hours in Metropolis and Tamms.

Office hours are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at Metropolis City Hall. City hall is located at 106 W. 5th Street.  

Office hours are scheduled from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, at Tamms Village Hall. Village hall is located at 425 Front St.

“Speaking with my constituents to hear their thoughts and perspectives on local and state issues is so valuable to me. I truly appreciate hearing folks’ thoughts directly from them,” Phelps Finnie said in a news release.

“As state representative, I want to work with the people that I represent and tackle these issues together, so that we can make Southern Illinois a better place to live and work.”

“I encourage folks from the surrounding communities to stop by my satellite office hours.  I would love to have the chance to sit down and talk with you about the issues that you’re most concerned about,” Phelps Finnie added. 

“I will continue hosting satellite office hours throughout the 11 counties that I serve, because remaining accessible to the people that I represent is very important to me.”

For more information, contact Phelps Finnie’s constituent service office at 618-253-4189, or email RepPhelpsFinnie@gmail.com.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here