Legislator sponsoring holiday diaper drive to benefit needy children

A Southern Illinois state legislator is sponsoring a holiday season diaper drive to benefit needy area children.

“We have many wonderful organizations in our community that work hard to provide the best care and attention to our young children,” State Rep. Paul Jacobs, R-Pomona, said in a news release about the drive which his office is sponsoring

“My office will be collecting diapers throughout the weeks leading up to Christmas to assist multiple childcare entities, children and their parents.

“Diapers are expensive, and I want folks that are working hard to make ends meet to feel the love and support that exists in our community.

“This is just one small effort, but together we can make a major difference for children and working families.”

Jacobs said he hopes to make the event an annual tradition.

Diaper donations can be dropped off by appointment at Jacobs’ Carbondale office, which is located at located at 206 W. College, Suite 122, in Carbondale. The Carbondale office can be reached by calling 618-534-9880.

Donations can also be dropped off by appointment at Jacobs’ office in Marion, which is located at 600 Halfway Rd., Suite 103, in the Futiva Building. The Marion office can be reached by calling 618-559-7018.

Donations will be accepted through the close of business on Monday, Dec. 18.