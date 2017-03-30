Legislators plan town hall forum
State Sens. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, and Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, plan to co-host a town hall forum in Carbondale on April 1 for Southern Illinois constituents.
The forum is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Carbondale Township building, which is located at 216 E. Monroe St.
The state senators plan to take questions from the audience on a variety of state-related issues.
Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing SenatorFowler59@gmail.com or SenSchimpf58@gmail.com, as space will be limited.
Free coffee and donuts will be provided to constituents who attend.