Legislators plan town hall forum

State Sens. Dale Fowler, R-Harrisburg, and Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, plan to co-host a town hall forum in Carbondale on April 1 for Southern Illinois constituents.

The forum is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Carbondale Township building, which is located at 216 E. Monroe St.

The state senators plan to take questions from the audience on a variety of state-related issues.

Those who plan to attend are asked to RSVP by emailing SenatorFowler59@gmail.com or SenSchimpf58@gmail.com, as space will be limited.

Free coffee and donuts will be provided to constituents who attend.