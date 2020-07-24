License Deadline extended

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses/ID cards and license plate stickers have been extended an additional month – from Oct. 1, 2020, to Nov. 1, 2020.

The new Nov. 1 extension also includes those who have July, August and September expiration dates.

As a result, expired documents will remain valid until Nov. 1 so customers do not need to rush into driver services facilities, especially during summer heat.

White continues to urge the public to consider using online services when possible instead of visiting a facility due to heavy customer volume.

Customers who can conduct business online can go to www.cyberdriveillinois.com to take advantage of online services.