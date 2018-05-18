Lick Creek boys track team fares well at state

The Lick Creek boys track team sent several members to the state meet at Herrin on Saturday, after winning the regional championship last week.

The Lick Creek boys were able to finish in 16th place, the best showing they have had in several years.

Kaleb Brown competed in the shot and disc for the Eagles. Brown was able to finish sixth in shot put with a throw of 41’6”. Brown just missed placing in the disc.

“Kaleb has been very successful all year. He had a pretty severe groin injury that he suffered in the 100m at regionals which kept him from throwing how he did all season, but he pushed through the pain to compete at the state meet,” Lick Creek coach Matt Denny said.

Kollyn Grant competed in the long jump, 100m and 200m.

Grant finished 8th in the 100m with a time of 13.02. Grant just missed a championship in the long jump, finishing 2nd with a jump of 16’11”. Grant just missed placing in the 200m as well.

The boys 4x400 relay team of Evan Hall, JJ Gerardi, Louis Vanmuylder and Corydon Jerrell ran a season best time of 4:24.24, which was good enough for 11th place.