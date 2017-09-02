Lick Creek Elementary School hosts blood drive

Beta Club members from Lick Creek Elementary School hosted an American Red Cross blood drive Friday, Feb. 4. The blood drive was held in the school’s gym.

A total of 25 donors gave 19 units of blood.

The students helped with the running of the drive and babysat the children while parents gave blood. Beta Club members who helped included Kyleigh Matuszewich, Julia Hall, Brodie Denny, Kaylee Stover, Shealyn Thorn and Danielle Dunaway. Angie Alsip is the Beta Club sponsor.