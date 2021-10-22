Home / Home

Lick Creek Fall Festival scheduled

Fri, 10/22/2021 - 6:08pm admin

Lick Creek School plans to host a Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 23. The festival will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Many activities are planned, including games, a silent auction, a pie auction, a cake walk, a bounce house, raffles and more. Fried fish will be served.

A Power Wheels demo derby presented by Baker Racing also will be featured at the festival.

The schedule for festival includes: 3 p.m., Power Wheels derby. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., silent auction, games, activities. 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., pie auction, live auction.

