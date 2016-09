The Lick Creek Foundation plans to have a car wash on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Save-a-Lot parking lot in Jonesboro.

Last year’s car wash raised over $1,000 to add to the Tom Sherrill Memorial Golf Scramble.

“Big D’s” team of cooks will provide food, including pork steaks, hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks.