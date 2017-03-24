Home / News / Lick Creek hosts IDOT engineers

Lick Creek hosts IDOT engineers

Fri, 03/24/2017 - 10:48am admin

Junior high students in teacher Heather Coffman’s science classes at Lick Creek School recently hosted engineers from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The engineers brought items with them for a hands-on STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) presentation.

One group worked on issues related to tower stability. Another group worked on the load stability of bridges.

The accompanying photos were taken during the presentation. Photos provided.

