Life-saving CPR training kit presented to Union County school

Representatives from Union County Hospital in Anna and the American Heart Association recently presented Anna-Jonesboro Community High School with a CPR in Schools Training Kit.

The State of Illinois requires all students in secondary schools to complete training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, CPR, and the use of an automated external defibrillator, AED.

The kit was purchased by the hospital to help ease the financial burden the school would incur in purchasing a kit of their own.

“Assisting our local high school is part of our continued effort to support the communities we serve. We are happy to have the opportunity to provide this important resource to the school system,” Union County Hospital CEO Jim Farris said in a news release.

The American Heart Association developed the CPR in Schools Training Kit to be an easy-to-use training tool for educational environments.

Students will learn important life-saving skills in CPR and AED use in one class period.

The kit includes a wheeled carry bag, 10 Mini Anne Plus inflatable manikins and carry bags, 10 AED training simulators, replacement airways and facemasks, practice-while-watching training DVDs, and a facilitator guide and binder.

According to the American Heart Association, around 90 percent of the people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die.

A person’s chance of survival can be doubled or tripled if lifesaving CPR is performed immediately.

To learn more about the American Heart Association’s CPR in Schools Training Kit, visit cpr.heart.org.