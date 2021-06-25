Home / Home
From left are Jennifer Chaney, director, youth market, American Heart Association; Anna-Jonesboro Community High School superintendent Rob Wright; and Stephanie Stroehlein, risk manager/patient safety officer, Union County Hospital. Photo provided.

Life-saving CPR training kit presented to Union County school

Fri, 06/25/2021 - 6:16pm admin

Representatives from Union County Hospital in Anna and the American Heart Association recently presented Anna-Jonesboro Community High School with a CPR in Schools Training Kit.  

The State of Illinois requires all students in secondary schools to complete training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, CPR, and the use of an automated external defibrillator, AED.   

The kit was purchased by the hospital to help ease the financial burden the school would incur in purchasing a kit of their own.  

“Assisting our local high school is part of our continued effort to support the communities we serve.  We are happy to have the opportunity to provide this important resource to the school system,” Union County Hospital CEO Jim Farris said in a news release.

The American Heart Association developed the CPR in Schools Training Kit to be an easy-to-use training tool for educational environments.  

Students will learn important life-saving skills in CPR and AED use in one class period.  

The kit includes a wheeled carry bag, 10 Mini Anne Plus inflatable manikins and carry bags, 10 AED training simulators, replacement airways and facemasks, practice-while-watching training DVDs, and a facilitator guide and binder.  

According to the American Heart Association, around 90 percent of the people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die.  

A person’s chance of survival can be doubled or tripled if lifesaving CPR is performed immediately.  

To learn more about the American Heart Association’s CPR in Schools Training Kit, visit cpr.heart.org.  

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 3 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here