Light Up Tamms parade scheduled

A day of festivities is planned for the third annual Light Up Tamms parade, which is scheduled Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Alexander County community.

At 2:30 p.m., a craft/vendor fair will begin in the Tamms Community Center, at the corner of Second and Illinois streets.

There is no entry fee for fairgoers, but a $10 donation is asked for vendors per booth.

Santa will be in Tamms from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. so parents can take photos with their children.

Food and drinks will be for sale from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Food Shack in the small park.

Parade lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. in the Tamms Community Park, with the parade beginning at 5 p.m.

The parade will head south on Front Street and make its way through town.

The entry fee per float is $10. To enter a float or secure a space for the craft/vendor fair, call Sharon Hileman at 618-713-3875 or email hilemansj@yahoo.com.

All proceeds which are raised will go to the Tamms Depot restoration fund.