Lincoln, Davie Schools raise $10,500 for JDRF Kids Walk

Lincoln and Davie Schools from Anna School District No. 37 recently teamed up to raise money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF.

Over the course of two weeks, the students participated in lessons that focused on Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, proper nutrition, and exercise.

During this time, students also collected donations from family, friends and the community.

These students, from kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grades, impressively raised $10,500 for the JDRF.

The fund-raising was finalized with a Kids’ Walk held at the Anna City Park on Tuesday, May 8.

Students took some victory laps, played, enjoyed lunch and got to see some of the teachers get super soaked by the top fund-raiser from each grade.

The top fund-raisers also received goodie bags filled with items and coupons generously donated by the community.

There were 36 students who brought in $100 or more for the JDRF.

The top fundraisers included Ava McDowell, Kaegan Craig, Matthew Lang, Ian Sullivan, Adalyn Suggs, Spencer Holland, Olivia Eddleman, Layne Murray, Foster Needling, Kansas Craig, Alexis Houseman, all who raised $100 each.

Sophia Wells, who raised $101; Alexa Hinkle, who raised $102; Emma Thurston, Blake Wells and Jordan Gentry, who raised $104 each; Nolan Thurston, who raised $105.

Aaliyah Prater, who raised $106; Mariel McGrath who raised $110; Lyra Casper, Cobie Hodges, Kennedy Laminack and Brynlee Miller, who raised $120 each.

Max Ruddick, Ava Boreup and Paxton Boreup, who raised $140 each; Nevaeh Walsh, who raised $144; Logan Thompson, who raised $176.

Holli Lopez, who raised $215; Addison Bonner, who raised $251; Kale Waller, who raised $345; Ethan Plott, who raised $400; Jake Menees, who raised $429; Adam Clark, who raised $450.

Shaylee Sadler, who raised $545; and Raelynn Sadler and Presley Bierstedt, who raised $600 each.

Class fundraising totals are as follows:

Kindergarten: $551 from Mrs. Staples’s class, $311 from Mrs. Rich’s class and $483 from Mrs. Smith’s class.

1st grade: $700 from Mrs. Dallas’s class, $265 from Mrs. Suggs’s class and $570 from Mrs. Youngman’s class.

2nd grade: $126 from Mrs. Rathjen’s class, $232 from Mrs. Feloni’s class and $878 from Mrs. Boyd’s class.

3rd grade: $584 from Mrs. Hammer’s class, $482 from Mrs. Ligon’s class and $382 from Mrs. Mucher’s class.

4th grade: $836 from Mrs. Marshall’s class, $2,300 from Mrs. Sadler’s class and $1,670 from Mrs. Thurston’s class.

Various donations totaling $330 also were received.

Anna District 37 and the JDRF voiced their sincere appreciation to all of those who donated.

They also voiced special appreciation to the local businesses that sponsored this event, including:

A-J National Bank, Anna Baking Company, Anna Indian Athletic Booster Club, Anna Junior High Student Council, Brandon Bierstedt/Golf Pro at UCCC, Buffalo Wild Wings (Carbondale).

Burger King, Dairy Queen, Davis Pastry, Francie Waller at Syliva’s Brush Strokes, Hardees, Jordo’s Pizza, KFC/Taco Bell, Kiki’s Coffee House, King’s Wok, McDonald’s, Paula Bierstedt Painting, Pizza Hut.

Save-A-Lot, Schlenker Farms, SIUC Athletics Department/Bryce Williams, Southern Bank, Strike Zone, Union County Country Club, Vince’s DJ Show, Walmart, Whiffle Boy’s Pizza and Wok N Roll.

(The photos which accompany this story were provided.)