Lincoln Elementary School honors veterans at assembly

Lincoln Elementary School in Anna said thank you to veterans on Friday morning, Nov. 10.

As part of the day’s special tribute, students and staff were encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

Breakfast was served for veterans and students to start the morning. Nearly 40 veterans were on hand.

Students then went back to their rooms. Veterans were allowed to stay and visit in the cafeteria.

Following breakfast, an assembly was held in the school's new multipurpose facility to honor and recognize veterans.

Members of Cub Scout Pack 44 carried flags in the multipurpose room, which was filled for the recognition ceremony.

First grade led the Pledge of Allegiance. Second grade students read a poem.

Kindergarten students sang a song about flags. A 5th grade student read a winning essay which honored veterans.

Second grade sang the National Anthem. A slide show was presented and veterans were recognized.

“Why Veterans are Heroes” was the theme for the essay. The winning essay was written by Tess Wilkins, who is a 5th grade student. Tess read her essay during the assembly. Her essay follows:

"Why Veterans are Heroes"

A hero is a person who shows great courage, as written in the Websters dictionary.

This is also my definition of a veteran. Would you risk your life to save a stranger’s life. Veterans have been doing this for many years.

The last person was drafted in 1972, which means for over 40 years veterans have made the choice to serve our country.

Veterans risk their lives and sometimes lose their lives in order to protect people all over the world.

Veterans make huge sacrifices in order to serve in the military. They sometimes leave their families and friends when they are 18 years old. They can go months without seeing their loved ones.

Men and women at times must leave their children for long periods of time in order to serve. They miss birthdays, births, holidays, and so much more.

Veterans give so much of themselves and get little compensation in return. They make less than a doctor yet they save lives daily, they make less than a lawyer but they fight for people’s rights every day.

Veterans risk their lives for others, they choose to make sacrifices for their country. Veterans show great courage, that’s why Veterans are Heroes.