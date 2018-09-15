Lincoln portrait unveiled

To commemorate the bicentennial of the state of Illinois, a recent reproduction of a celebrated Abraham Lincoln portrait is scheduled to be presented to the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The portrait is scheduled to be unveiled during a ceremony set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, today, at the courthouse, which is located at 309 W. Market St.

Union County Presiding Judge Mark Boie is scheduled to lead the ceremony, which is open to the public.

Presentation ceremonies also are planned today at three other area courthouses: the Pulaski County Courthouse in Mound City, the Johnson County Courthouse in Vienna and the Massac County Courthouse in Metropolis.

Distinguished 19th century photographer Alexander Hesler captured the image in Springfield in June 1860 for Lincoln’s presidential campaign.

The Illinois State Historical Society, ISHS, now owns the glass-plate positives of the portrait.

The ISHS leads the statewide campaign to place a framed copy of the portrait in courthouses in each of the 102 counties in Illinois.

ISHS has partnered with The Illinois Judges Association, the Illinois State Bar Association and their respective foundations, the Illinois Judges Foundation and the Illinois Bar Foundation, to make the project possible.