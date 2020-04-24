Lincoln School winner in regional ‘Bear Hunt’

A Little Free Library at Lincoln School has been selected as the winner in the Southern Illinois Bear Hunt.

The Southern and H2H Reality have picked the winners of the Southern Illinois Bear Hunt contest, and the grand prize was taken by an entry from Anna School District No. 37.

“Teddy Bear Hunts” have sprung up around the country in response to the school closings and social distancing measures taken as a result of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking its name from the Michael Rosen children’s book “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt,” the game involves businesses, homes, government buildings and other institutions displaying teddy bears and other stuffed animals on porches, in windows and other publicly visible locations.

Children are invited to “hunt” for bears, spotting them at various locations during trips outside the home.

The hunts act as a fun distraction for children, while also tying together the community during these uncertain times.

The Southern and H2H Reality sponsored a regional contest as part of the hunt, requesting bear bearers from the area submit the best pictures of their bears.

People could then vote for their favorite bear via online polling.

The grand prize for the contest was awarded to Abearham Lincoln and his Little Free Library at Lincoln School in Anna. The library offers free reading material for area children to borrow.

For winning the contest, Anna School District No. 37 was awarded a $100 gift card.

A posting on the district’s Facebook page shared a message of thanks to all who participated in the Southern Illinois Bear Hunt.

The message continued: “Abearham Lincoln is beary excited about reading and guarding The Little Free Library at Lincoln School in Anna. Visit him and get a great book to read.”

The school district also noted that the Little Free Library “is full of books. Please visit this library in front of Lincoln School and take a few books home to read.”

Having a Little Free Library at Lincoln School was a dream for teacher Barbara James.

Thanks to her husband Allen and son Nick, they set up the Lincoln School Little Free Library. Books for children and adults are available for checkout. People also are invited to leave a book. Disinfecting wipes are available.