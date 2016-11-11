Lineup for last Southern Illinois Opry in 2016 announced

The Southern Illinois Opry presents, at the Herrin Civic Center, the lineup for the last Opry of 2016 on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The SI Opry will open with bluegrass from S.I. Opry Members Cassie Andrews and Calico Creek.

Members include Cassie Andrews on banjo & vocals, Becky Peters, guitar and vocals, Ron Cobb on upright bass and Danny Robinson on guitar and mandolin.

The Redbyrds will entertain with country favorites.

Band members consist of Kasey Rogers, guitar and vocals; Paul Blake on lead guitar; Cris Goode on drums; and Nathan Graham on Doghouse Bass

After a brief intermission, the S.I. Opry will present its very own Tribute to Minnie Pearl.

Minnie, (portrayed by Cassie Andrews) will have audience members in stitches about all the current happenings in Grinder’s Switch.

The Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Choir will provide the gospel portion of the show.

Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Choir consists of a dedicated group of men and women, and included in this performance, the Youth Choir.

These are all volunteers who love to share the gift of music with all. They can be seen regularly at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel church in Herrin, but they have also branched out and performed the National Anthem at Rent One Park and SIU Arena.

They have been involved with the Herrin House of Hope fundraiser held at the City Park in September, and most recently have begun visiting local nursing homes.

This is a very talented group of individuals that share a love of music.

The OLMC Choir is directed by Kathleen Jones and will be accompanied by Kelly Green on the Herrin Civic Center baby grand piano.

The headline act of the night will be a Billy Cole Reed Tribute by members of the original Outlaw Band.

Billy Cole Reed hailed from West Frankfort and was an entertainer his entire life.

He played in several bands before forming The Outlaws.

In the late 70s and early 80s Billy Cole Reed and the Outlaws dominated country music in southern Illinois and other parts of the Midwest with renditions of Waylon Jennings and Elvis Presley.

The tribute will be performed by members of his original Outlaw Band including Terry Pierce on drums, Steve Jones on lead guitar, Kevin Breeden on keyboard, Dennis Plasters on bass guitar and Tom Wallace on guitar and vocals.

Tickets for the Opry are $15 and available at the Herrin Civic Center, The Pawn Mart in Herrin, Online at siopry.com or at the door the night of the event.

Food, refreshments and cocktails from the bar will be available. The next show will be Jan. 21.

The Southern Illinois Opry expressed graditude to their sponsors who bring this show to the area monthly.

The Opry could not happen without the contributions of the following businesses: Ron Ward Chevrolet, Herrin; Bracy Insurance, Herrin; S.I. Elder Law, Marion; Senior Benefit Services with Sam Andrews, Mt. Vernon; Southern Illinois Auction, Ina; Rend Lake Antique Mall, Ina; Bank of Herrin, Daniel & Sons Heating & Cooling, Marion, Justin Settle, D.M.D., Marion, Country Lane Treasures, Creal Springs, Sisters Healthy Connection, Carterville, Herrin Independent, Carterville Courier and the Marion Star.