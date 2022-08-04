Litter, other items picked up along Cache River in Anna

Several local organizations recently joined forces to remove litter and other discarded items from the portion of the Cache River that parallels Lime Kiln Road on the north side of Anna.

Members of the Anna Tree City USA Commission, Union County Boy Scout Troop 7044 and the Anna-Jonesboro Garden Club’s conservation committee gathered and properly disposed of 24 bags of trash while informally discussing future plans to improve the community.

The effort stemmed from a partnership between the City of Anna and Living Lands and Waters, an environmental advocacy group from East Moline.

The city participates in the Adopt-a-River program and monitors the first 1.5 miles of the Cache River. The source of the river is located between the Anna Cemetery and the Anna City Park.

The event was the product of a brainstorming session at a Tree City USA meeting, according to Tom Caldwell, an arborist employed by the city and member of the garden club.

“It’s not commonly known that the City of Anna is blessed with the headwaters of the Cache River flowing right through town,” Caldwell said in a news release.

“What we do here is significant to the Barkhausen State Wetlands Center and Cypress Creek National Wildlife Refuge downstream. We’re all connected by the river; we should also be connected in stewardship,” Caldwell said.

The City of Anna’s Tree City USA Commission has also recently received a grant from Trees Forever to add trees at the cemetery and city park, both of which are located within the watershed of the river.

“Trees filter the air, protect the soil and make the whole place more attractive and inviting,” Caldwell said. “We’re hoping to enjoy the same community support and volunteerism for this project as well.”