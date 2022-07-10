Little Grassy Get Down set at Touch of Nature

Little Grassy Get Down, a family friendly festival, is scheduled to debut at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center Oct. 7-9. The event will feature music and activities for all ages.

The festival venue is Touch of Nature’s outdoor setting, located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road.

Promoter Bill Poss of Poss Music Works NFP, said the event is modeled after the Wander Down Music Festival, which made its last appearance at Touch of Nature in 2019.

The musical lineup features original acoustic Americana performers from the Midwest, including:

The Woodbox Gang, Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes, the Burney Sisters, One Way Traffic, Miles Over Mountains, Jenny Johnson and the Howdy Boys, The People V Hugh DeNeal, Taylor Steele and the Love Preachers, Carter and Connelly, Wil Maring and Robert Bowlin, Garrett Burris with Time to Kill, Jeremy Todd, High Test String Band, Loveseat, Dana Anderson, Bonfire James, Isaac Bivers in Burke, Ernie Hendrickson, Whistle Pigs and Bill Poss for the kids.

The festival also is scheduled to feature guided mountain bike rides, paddling on the lake, pamper pole climbing, arts and crafts, Gruffalo story walks, yoga, rock wall climbing and a wide variety of activities for all ages.

Admission is free for children ages 15 and younger.

Various ticket packages and options are available, including some with lodging. Tickets are cheaper for the entire weekend, but a limited number of day passes are available.

Ticket information, as well as the complete musical lineup and schedule, details about activities and more can be found online at ton.siu.edu.