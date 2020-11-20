Live streamed community Thanksgiving service set

The Union County Alliance of Churches is planning to have a Thanksgiving service next week.

As has been the case with many activities during the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be a little bit different.

Due to mitigation protocols related to the pandemic, the Thanksgiving service will be live streamed on YouTube from Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church in Anna. The service is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Organizers report that the service will follow a service which traditionally has been held at historic Kornthal Church near Jonesboro.

Music during the service will be presented by pastors from five Union County area churches and Carla Anderson.

Churches which are sharing in the service include Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church, the First United Methodist Church in Anna, the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Anna, the First Baptist Church in Anna and the First Baptist Church in Jonesboro.

The sermon for the service will be delivered by Dr. David Fischler from the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Anna.