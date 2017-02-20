Live Well, Be Well diabetes program set in Union County

A free, six-week diabetes self-management course is scheduled to begin on Feb. 28 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

The Live Well, Be Well with Diabetes course is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each Tuesday in the community room at the courthouse. The courthouse is located at 309 W. Market St.

Class size is limited. For more information, or to register, contact Jennifer or Amber at 618-833-8561.

The program is presented as a collaborative effort of the Diabetes Today Resources Team of the 15 lower counties of Illinois.

The course is designed for anyone who is living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, as well as for anyone who is a caregiver for someone with diabetes.

Topics which will be covered during the course include:

Building a more effective relationship with your doctor. Dealing with pain, frustration, isolation and lack of energy.

Exploring an exercise routine. Communicating with family and friends about your condition.

Eating tips to help you feel better. Managing your medications. Setting and achieving goals. Solving problems.

Organizers note that benefits of the program, which was developed at Stanford University, include:

Reduction of days in the hospital. Reduction of emergency room visits. Increased feeling of control of your life. Increased energy levels. Significantly improved overall health status.