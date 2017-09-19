Living History Day planned at courthouse

The Thebes Historical Society is planning to host its annual Living History Day event on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event, which is scheduled to start at 2 p.m., will be at the 1848 Thebes Courthouse on 5th and Oak streets in Thebes.

An historical reenactment, “Court Cases of the 1800s,” will include “Otis Moonshine Brown,” “Seccessionists Amongst Us,” “The Showboat Murders,” and “Bawdy House Bad Girls.”

All court cases are based upon actual local events from the 1800s, but with a sprinkling of imagination and humor, the historical society noted.

Admission will be a donation to Thebes Historical Society. Proceeds are used for the maintenance and preservation of the old courthouse.

More information can be found online at www.thebescourthouse.com, or find Thebes Historical Courthouse on Facebook.