Living History Day planned at historic Thebes Courthouse

A historic courthouse overlooks the Mississippi River in Thebes in Alexander County.

The landmark has been preserved, lovingly cared for and continually restored for many years by the members of the Thebes Historical Society, the Village of Thebes and generous private benefactors.

A Living History Day planned for Saturday, Nov. 4, beginning at 1 p.m., will mark the 175th anniversary of the courthouse’s dedication in 1848. At the time, Thebes was the county seat of Alexander County.

The Living History Day program is scheduled to include court case reenactments and other activities.

Admission to the event is free, but donations will be welcomed to help further the mission to preserve the courthouse.

The historic courthouse is located at 504 Oak St. in Thebes. Additional information about the courthouse and the Living History Day event can be found by going to the Thebes Historical Courthouse’s website at www.thebescourthouse.com.

William J. Thurston, Chief Judge, First Judicial Circuit, will enter a local administrative order designating the Thebes Courthouse as a proper building to hold court, for ceremonial purposes, which will be duly reported and recorded as such.