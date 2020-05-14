Local churches provide food to those in need

During the challenging times which have been caused by the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, some Union County churches are ministering to the community by making food available to those who are in need.

The First United Methodist Church in Anna has for some time offered free Loaves & Fishes meals to the community.

Due to the pandemic, large groups of people are not able to gather for such activities as the meals which have been served at the Anna church.

As a way to continue ministering to the community, the church plans to have a grocery giveaway on the third Tuesday of the month, starting at 5 p.m.

Free groceries will be given to anyone in need. The church is located at 111 W. Monroe St. in Anna.

The Anna Church of the Nazarene had a free bag of groceries giveaway planned for Saturday, May 9.

The First Baptist Church in Anna plans to have a food giveaway every Thursday, starting today.

The giveaway will be from 11 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot. The church is located at 409 Morgan St. in Anna.

It will be a drive-thru giveaway that is open to everyone in the community. The church plans to do the giveaway every Thursday.

The First Baptist Church in Jonesboro also is serving as a temporary home for Shawnee Development Council’s food pantry.

The pantry normally is located in a building on the grounds of the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna. However, visitors are not being allowed at the center during the pandemic.

Hours for the food pantry are Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Curbside service is provided; those who come are asked to stay in their car.

Senior boxes are distributed on the third Tuesday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

***

Churches which are offering food and meals are invited to share information about their ministry.

Information can be mailed to news@annanews.com.