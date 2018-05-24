Local farmers helping area native

Local farmers are pitching in for a farm-to-fork benefit for area native Cody Woolard.

On Saturday, May 26, lovers of local food can have dinner and hear live music at Flyway Family Farm near Makanda to help raise funds for Woolard’s medical costs as he recovers from a head-on collision with a drunk driver.

The event is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m.

Area farms, including Lick Creek Pork & Beef and Flyway Family Farm, have donated food for the meal, which consists of pulled pork barbecue or vegan barbeque pulled mushrooms, and dishes made with locally grown produce.

A donation of $20 (or more) will provide a plate and live entertainment from local musicians, including Porch Fire.

In September 2017, Woolard was the only survivor in a vehicle that was hit head-on by a drunk driver. He suffered multiple broken bones and a traumatic brain injury, and his recovery is ongoing.

Woolard is originally from Belleville, and lived and worked in Carbondale for several years, including on the Flyway Family Farm, at Camp Ondessonk and at Brehm Prepatory School. Most recently Woolard worked as a river guide in Taos, N.M.

A silent auction and raffle with items donated by local farms, artists, and businesses will also take place, starting at 4 p.m. and concluding after dinner is served.

Guests are asked to bring their own beverages as well as chairs or a blanket for this outdoor event.

To learn how to support the event, contact Mike Hatfield at 618-319-2168 or flywayfamilyfarm@gmail.com.

Flyway Family Farm is located at 2060 Camp Cedar Point Ln., Makanda.