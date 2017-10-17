Local group honored

The Pulaski-Alexander Illinois Association of Home and Community Education recently won a trophy for having the greatest percentage of membership in attendance at the 10th annual Family, Consumer Science Conference at Shawnee Community College near Ullin. Nine different lessons, with subjects ranging from "healthy brain food" to "being mindful in a busy world," were presented by University of Illinois sponsors. Jane Chapman, IAHCE state president, was the keynote speaker. From left are Alice Mae Mathis, Marilyn Kerr, Martha McMunn, June Badgley, Jody Johnson, Flora Helman, Carey Simmons, state chairperson Jane Chapman, Sarita Sawyer and Agnes Thurston. Photo provided.