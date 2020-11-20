Local high school student launches lotion, soap business

Most high school seniors are focusing on SAT’s and college applications, but one Anna-Jonesboro Community High School senior is doing that while starting her own business.

Madilyn Gawrych-Turner, 17, of Jonesboro, is the founder of The Farmer’s Granddaughter: Southern Illinois Scents.

Turner came up with the name because her grandfather, Don Rich, has farmed in Union County, all of his life.

He and his wife, Lucille, have two children and five grandchildren, but Madilyn is their only granddaughter.

Turner said she is excited to provide the local community with quality lotions, soaps and other beauty products that spotlight scents inspired from Union County.

“Anna’s Annabelle” is a popular scent from the native hydrangea plant that is featured in almost all of her products including: whipped lotion, foaming hand soap, bubble bath, shower gel, linen/room spray and body mist.

“Pink Cookies,” a sweet sugar cookie smell inspired by the local pastry shop, and “Shawnee Hills,” an outdoor, rugged scent, are other year-round scents offered in her product line.

For the holidays, Turner has some special scents that will invoke scents from our rural area, including: Hometown Holiday, Country Christmas, Fireside Flannel, Candy Cane and O Christmas Tree. “A Union County Christmas” is the scent of her featured three-wick candle.

Turner’s first scent that she made as a limited edition gave her grandmother recognition. She has nearly sold out of the whipped shea lotion “Grandma’s Pumpkin Pie.”

Currently, the “Candy Cane” hand sanitizer is a very popular item. It is $4 for a two-ounce bottle.

“Lavender Fields” bath bombs and soap bars with scents “Blueberry Hill” and “Candy Cane Christmas” are also available.

Other scents in some products are Wild Honeysuckle, Wine Trail, Peachy Clean, Backroad, Farm Fresh, Apple Orchard, Grandma’s Garden, Flower Garden, Country Morning, Rockabye Baby, Country Cabin, Gunpowder & Lead and Sunrise.

Turner is working on adding more scents for Valentine’s Day, Easter, Spring, and Summer.

While Backroad, Shawnee Hills, and Gunpowder & Lead are more masculine scents, others like Blueberry Hill, Apple Orchard, Farm Fresh, and Fireside Flannel are gender neutral.

Turner considers Anna’s Annabelle, Wild Honeysuckle and Wine Trail femininine scents. Pink Cookies seems to be a favorite of kids.

Turner said she is proud to feature the local area where she grew up in her product line.

“We live in a beautiful area filled with gorgeous scenery and friendly locally owned stores. Even if you had to move away from Union County, hopefully the scent of my products can make you feel at home,” Turner noted.

The Farmer’s Granddaughter: Southern Illinois Scents plans to have a booth on Saturday, Nov. 28, at the Holiday Bazaar at The Anna Arts Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Dec. 5, her booth will be located at the Hometown Craftsman Celebration at The Barn Event Center on Lick Creek Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Orders can also be made by emailing thefarmersgranddaughterscents@gmail.com or follow The Farmer’s Granddaughter Facebook page (Southern Illinois Scents) at Madi Turner. Items can be mailed for a shipping fee.

Products range in price from $4 to $18. Most items are in the $5 to $10 range. Turner is also making an assortment of gift baskets for the holiday season.

When not making her products, Turner is extremely busy attending school, working part-time at A-J National Bank and is a member of the Union County CEO program and local MCML 4-H Club.

She plans to attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale next fall to major in public relations. She is the daughter of Pamela and Rodney Turner.