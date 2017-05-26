Local students earn college degrees prior to receiving high school diplomas

Nine area high school students enrolled in dual credit courses completed their associate degrees at Shawnee Community College prior to graduating from high school.

The students completed the required course work to earn associate degrees through Shawnee Community College.

Many of the students walked in the college’s commencement ceremony, which was held May 12.

The graduates included:

Brittnie Timmons (Cobden High School), Summar Albright (Goreville High School), Alena Cowsert (Vienna High School),

Kira Davis (Meridian High School, Mounds), Remington Fisher (Vienna High School), MaKayla Holder (Vienna High School).

Rachel Kindhart (Vienna High School), Hannah Loyd (Vienna High School) and Rian Shaneyfelt (Vienna High School).

“Shawnee Community College values the opportunity to support our local high schools,” said Dr. Vickie Artman.

Artman is the college’s vice president of instructional services.

“Offering students a jump-start on college while enrolled in high school is one way to increase their educational opportunities,” Artman said.

“These students have challenged themselves to take their education to a higher level while simultaneously completing the requirements for high school.

“I congratulate them in meeting their academic goals and wish them much success and happiness.”

About the photo:

2017 graduates

Area students who graduated from Shawnee Community College before receiving their high school diplomas included, in the first row, from left, Alena Cowsert, Rachel Kindhart, Remington Fisher and MaKayla Holder. In the second row are Josh Stafford (superintendent and principal at Vienna High School), Rian Shaneyfelt, Hannah Loyd, Gabriele Farner (dean of instructional services at Shawnee Community College) and Dr. Vickie Artman (vice president of instructional services at Shawnee Community College). Shawnee Community College photo.