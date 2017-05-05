Local students honored in writing competition

Students from Union County were among those receiving honors in an annual young writer’s competition sponsored by Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

The competition is designed to encourage local high school students to submit their own works of non-fiction, short fiction and poetry.

Winners in the competition receive monetary prizes.

A ceremony was held April 18 at the college to recognize the winners.

The competition was divided into two divisions: the 9th/10th grades division and the 11th/12th grades division.

Awards for first, second and third place were awarded in both divisions in each of three categories.

Delaney Cummins from Dongola High School received third place in the short fiction essay category for 11th/12th grades.

Autumn McMahan from Shawnee High School at Wolf Lake received third place in the poetry category for 9th/10th grades.