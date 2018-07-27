Local students involved in theater production

“Once Upon a Mattress” is scheduled to be the final show of the McLeod Summer Playhouse 2018 Season of Female Empowerment at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The production, which runs July 26-29 in the McLeod Theater at Southern Illinois University Carbondale features local high school students as part of the All Southern High School Theatre Project, ASHSTP.

High school students from across the region are featured in the production.

The cast includes students from Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Caledonia Christian Academy in Olmsted, Marion High School, Massac County High School, Carterville High School, Carbondale Community High School, Murphysboro High School, Elverado High School and Agape Christian High School in Marion.

The local students who are in the cast include, as posted online: Graham Gordon and Anna Madura, both from Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, and Connor Windings from Caledonia Christian Academy in Olmsted.

Promotional material describes “Once Upon a Mattress” as a “rollicking spin on the familiar classic of royal courtship and comeuppance.”

“Once Upon a Mattress” opened on Broadway in 1959, starring Carol Burnett in her Broadway debut. Both the show and Burnett were Tony nominees.

Now in its 22nd year, the All Southern High School Theatre Project, ASHSTP, is a collaboration between Carbondale Community Arts and McLeod Summer Playhouse, MSP.

The program provides intensive musical theater training and education to high school students in the Southern Illinois region.

The culmination of the ASHSTP program each summer is a fully-staged musical theater production that caps the MSP season.

The production features professionally-designed costumes, scenery, lighting and sound, audiences will be astounded by the talented youth in our region.

Tickets are selling fast for several performances at SIU’s McLeod Theater.

The performance schedule follows: 7:30 p.m. on July 26, 27, 28. 2 p.m. on July 29.

General admission ticket prices are $20 for adults, $10 for students and $8 for children.

For ticket information, visit events.siu.edu online or call 877-SALUKIS (877-725-8547).