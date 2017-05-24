Local students participate in intercollegiate art show

Local college students competed in a recent intercollegiate art show hosted by Shawnee Community College near Ullin.

Categories included drawing, painting, photography/graphic design, ceramics, and sculpture.

Winners in the show follow, by category, as provided by the college:

Drawing

1st place: Emily Rogers, Shawnee Community College.

2nd place: Macenzi Mitchell, Southeastern Illinois College.

3rd place: Taylor Cox, Southeastern Illinois College.

Honorable mention: Tia Whitaker, Shawnee Community College.

Honorable mention: Macenzi Mitchell, Southeastern Illinois College.

Painting

1st place: Macenzi Mitchell, Southeastern Illinois College.

2nd place: Tristen Bolin, Southeastern Illinois College.

3rd place: Morgan Bunch, Shawnee Community College.

Honorable mention: Mark Crippen, Shawnee Community College.

Honorable mention: Alexis Pye, Shawnee Community College.

Photography/Graphic Design

1st place: Emily Rogers, Shawnee Community College.

2nd place: Morgan Bunch, Shawnee Community College.

Ceramics

1st place: Taylor Cox, Southeastern Illinois College.

2nd place: Christina Jackson, Southeastern Illinois College.

3rd place: Tristen Bolin, Southeastern Illinois College.

Sculpture

1st place: Mathew Mileham, Southeastern Illinois College.

2nd place: Taylor Cox, Southeastern Illinois College.

3rd place: Tiffany Day, Southeastern Illinois College.

Honorable mention: Jerald Long, Shawnee Community College.