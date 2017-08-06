Local students receive honors in council’s short story contest

Five students in Anna and Jonesboro were recently recognized at the Southern Illinois Reading Council’s Short Story Spring Celebration.

The celebration was held earlier this spring at the Carbondale Civic Center in Carbondale.

Schools from the 15 southermost counties in Illinois were invited to participate in the writing contest.

Winners were presented with a certificate, a yearbook of the winning short stories and a book.

Students and their families listened to the keynote speaker, author Teri Campbell.

Campbell co-wrote “The Amazing Appleknockers: Illinois’ Cinderella Team 1964.”

She talked about the writing process and emphasized how important it is to never give up when looking for a publisher.

Anna Junior High School 5th grade teacher Codi Conway had two students who placed in the competition.

Victoria Perez received second place for her story, “The Fight.”

Tyler Cunningham received third place for his story, “The Football Life.”

Anna Junior High School 6th grade student Evelyn Eddings received first place for her story, “Quiet Riversides.” Her teacher was Carolyn Gaddis.

Jonesboro School junior high teacher Pamela Turner, had two students place in the 8th grade competition.

Jaley Watkins received second place for her story, “Off the Grid.”

Anna Hess received third place for her story, “The Man that Used to be Mine.”