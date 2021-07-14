Local works featured in PBS Short Film Festival

The creative works of Southern Illinois University Carbondale students and the local community will be on national display as part of the 2021 PBS Short Film Festival, which is scheduled July 12-23.

“Forward Journey,” a film by SIU student filmmakers Mackenzie Rosario and JT Boehme, and “Mildred,” by Carbondale filmmakers Mike Ricci and Cody Grammer, are two of the 25 independent short films that comprise this year’s festival.

The selections mark the fourth consecutive entry for SIU and WSIU Public Broadcasting in the festival’s 10-year history.

Both films will be available to stream online on all PBS digital platforms starting Monday, July 12, and showcased on PBS’ social media platforms and pbs.org.

The festival, whose theme this year is “A Decade of Being Seen,” annually highlights topics representing untold stories in America, covering issues such as love, religion, public policy and social justice.

Rosario, of Bartonville, and Boehme, of Taylorville, are in the festival for a second straight year.

As with “Do Not Disturb,” their 2020 entry, this year’s film, “Forward Journey” was created for a course in the university’s College of Arts and Media.

The film is an experimental narrative that follows the surreal journey of a young woman as she unravels a personal mystery.

“Mildred,” directed by Ricci with photography direction from Grammer, is a historical fiction drama set in 1930s Depression-era America.

The film follows a 12-year-old girl who must lead her family after her mother’s death.

Viewers can vote for their favorite films to receive the “Most Popular” award via desktop, laptop, tablet or smartphone throughout the two-week festival, said Beth Spezia, WSIU field representative. A juried prize is also awarded.

The festival will be available on the PBS and WSIU’s digital platforms, including pbs.org, YouTube and Facebook. Festival updates will also be available via Twitter at #PBSFilmFest or by visiting pbs.org/filmfestival.