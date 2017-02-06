Long Knives Chapter presents Outstanding Citizen Awards to high school seniors

The Long Knives Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution presented the 2017 Outstanding Citizenship Awards to 18 recipients during April and May.

The award is given to high school seniors who exemplify a sincere academic attitude and good citizenship, and who display the qualities of leadership, cooperation, dependability, congeniality and patriotism.

Those receiving the award from area schools included:

Mackenzie Boget, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School; Derek Oxford, Benton High School.

William Eaton Brandenburg, Carbondale High School; Madeline Rae Gossett, Christopher High School.

Sydney Windings, Cobden High School; Emily Born, Du Quoin High School.

Payton Price, Eldorado High School; Emma Bigham, Elverado High School.

Mitchell Kerley, Frankfort Community High School; Kylie Horstmann, Galatia High School.

Kenneth Weber, Herrin High School; Alexis Marie Leonard, Joppa-Maple Grove High School.

Kira Davis, Meridian High School, Mounds; Brianna Dirden, Murphysboro High School.

Andrew Brinkley, NCOE High School; Brady Louis, Pinckneyville High School.

Emmaline Robards, Pope County High School; Drew McLane, Shawnee High School, Wolf Lake.

The Long Knives Chapter’s region covers 15 of the 16 southern counties in Illinois, representing 51 high schools.

The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution is a patriotic and historic organization founded in 1889.

The organization honors the courage, sacrifice, tragedy and triumph of the people who struggled to gain American independence.

The SAR seeks to maintain American freedom, true patriotism, respect for national symbols and citizenship.

Members are of direct lineage from an ancestor who supported the cause of American Independence between 1774 and 1786.