Long-time sheriff’s office detective honored during reception at courthouse

Nearly 30 years of dedicated service to the community were saluted last Friday at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

Asa Busby was honored for his service with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. He retired at the end of last year.

Busby’s official last day with the sheriff’s office was Dec. 31, 2020.

Busby began work at the sheriff’s office in May of 1994 as a jailer/dispatcher.

In 2007, he began work as a detective with the Union County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force, a post he would hold until his retirement. In that assignment, Busby played a critical role in combatting drug trafficking.

He worked with five sheriffs during his time with the sheriff’s office, including Scott Harvel, David Livesay, Jim Nash, Harlan Coffman and Robin Dillon.

Union County Sheriff Scott Harvel was among those who paid tribute to Busby during a reception which last held early last Friday afternoon at the county courthouse.

Harvel was among the many people who gathered in the community room at the courthouse to honor the retired sheriff’s office employee.

A former sheriff, other law enforcement and emergency services personnel, family members and county officials were among those who attended the reception.

Harvel praised Busby for the very good job he had done. The sheriff presented Busby with a plaque and with a retired detective’s badge.

Former Union County Sheriff David Livesay joined in honoring Busby.

“He’s a good man,” Livesay said. “He did a good job.”

Busby’s pastor, Lonnie Lewis, also was among those who were on hand to honor the retired detective.Lewis shared that Busby is a man “who has a huge heart.”

“I’ll miss helping people,” Busby said prior to being honored at the reception.

He now looks forward to being a full-time grandpa. Grandson Parker, who is 19 months old, was among those in attendance at Friday’s special event.

Busby thanked all of those who came to the reception. “I do appreciate everybody that I’m looking at right now,” he said.

“Be safe out there,” he added.

With Busby’s retirement, Sgt. Jeff Stroehlein of the Union County Sheriff’s Office has been assigned as a detective with the drug task force.

A specially decorated cake and refreshments were served to those who attended the reception. The event also was a time for the sharing of lots of laughter and special memories.