A look at the solar eclipse in Southern Illinois

Spectators viewed the solar eclipse from different parts of the Union County Fair at the Anna City Park in Anna. Photo by Amber Filbeck.Spectators viewed the solar eclipse from different parts of the Union County Fair at the Anna City Park in Anna. Photo by Amber Filbeck.Spectators viewed the solar eclipse from different parts of the Union County Fair at the Anna City Park in Anna. Photo by Amber Filbeck.The image shows the ferris wheel at the Union County Fair in Anna lit up during totality. Photo by Amber Filbeck.The image shows the ferris wheel at the Union County Fair in Anna lit up during totality. Photo by Amber Filbeck.The image shows the ferris wheel at the Union County Fair in Anna lit up just after totality. Photo by Amber Filbeck.The band Saliva performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Black Stone Cherry performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Pop Evil performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Pop Evil performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Theory of a Deadman performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Halestorm performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Halestorm performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band All that Remains performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Hellyeah performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Hellyeah performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Five Finger Death Punch performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.The band Five Finger Death Punch performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.Ozzy Osbourne and his band performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.Ozzy Osbourne and his band performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.Ozzy Osbourne and his band performed during the Moonstock Music Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville. Guitarist Zakk Wylde is pictured. Photo by Lindsey Rae Vaughn.A number of Cobden locals and visitors viewed the solar eclipse from the park in downtown Cobden. Photo by Geof Skinner.A number of Cobden locals and visitors viewed the solar eclipse from the park in downtown Cobden. Photo by Geof Skinner.A number of Cobden locals and visitors viewed the solar eclipse from the park in downtown Cobden. Photo by Geof Skinner.A number of Cobden locals and visitors viewed the solar eclipse from the park in downtown Cobden. Photo by Geof Skinner.The solar eclipse is pictured as viewed through a handmade pinhole projector. Photo by Geof Skinner.The image shows the solar eclipse during the brief moments of totality over downtown Cobden. Photo by Geof Skinner.

A look at the solar eclipse in Southern Illinois

Wed, 08/23/2017 - 5:02pm admin

On Monday, August 21, the nation experienced a total solar eclipse. The path of the solar eclipse was across the entire continental United States, from Oregon to South Carolina.

Thousands of people in Southern Illinois experienced the wonder of the total eclipse at locations which included the Union County Fair at the Anna City Park in Anna, the Moonstock Musical Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville and the park in downtown Cobden. The accompanying slide show features photographs from each of those locations.

