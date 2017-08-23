A look at the solar eclipse in Southern Illinois

On Monday, August 21, the nation experienced a total solar eclipse. The path of the solar eclipse was across the entire continental United States, from Oregon to South Carolina.

Thousands of people in Southern Illinois experienced the wonder of the total eclipse at locations which included the Union County Fair at the Anna City Park in Anna, the Moonstock Musical Festival at Walker's Bluff in Carterville and the park in downtown Cobden. The accompanying slide show features photographs from each of those locations.