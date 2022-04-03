Low-to-moderate income families, senior citizens can receive help with filing taxes

Low-to-moderate income families and senior citizens needing assistance filing their 2021 income taxes can receive free help through several programs which are offered throughout Illinois.

The Internal Revenue Service, IRS, and AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program are providing free basic income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified individuals in select locations statewide.

The tax filing deadline date this year is April 18.

How taxpayer assistance is provided and when services are available varies by region, based upon several variables, including COVID-19 conditions and volunteer capacity.

The IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and the Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs offer free tax help for individuals making $58,000 a year or less, people 60 years of age or older, individuals with disabilities and taxpayers with limited English-speaking skills.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program provides free tax assistance, with a special focus on taxpayers over the age of 50 or who have low-to-moderate income. Availability is determined at the local or community level. AARP membership is not required to receive assistance.

Taxpayers can search for a free tax assistance provider closest to them by visiting IDOR’s website at tax.illinois.gov.

Individuals with questions are advised to contact IDOR’s Taxpayer Assistance Division at 800-732-8866.

Taxpayers also can visit IDOR offices, including one in Marion, to receive assistance. Staff at these locations can help with any Illinois state income tax filing inquiries and are available weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.