LST Memorial 325 pays visit to area

The LST Memorial 325 was docked on the Mississippi River front in Cape Girardeau from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3.

The LST Memorial 325 was commissioned in 1943 and participated in the World War II D-Day landings on Omaha Beach in France. Currently docked in Evansville, Ind., she has become a museum and memorial ship to the men who served their country aboard LSTs.

The USS LST 325 has been in operation since 1943. The ship also served during World War II operations in North Africa, Sicily and Italy.

The memorial is one of only two World War II LSTs to be preserved in the United States.

The memorial was open for tours during its visit to Cape Girardeau.