Lt. Governor to visit vaccine clinics in Southern Illinois

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will be touring vaccine clinics in the Southern Illinois region this weekend in an ongoing effort to improve vaccine numbers for residents in areas with low protection rates.

“Partnering with providers and having clinics in familiar locations in underserved communities is important,” said Lt. Governor Stratton. “We are ramping up efforts to protect the residents who need it the most.”

The Southern Seven Health Department is hosting single-dose vaccine clinics on Friday, March 26 at Egyptian High School in Tamms from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, March 27 at the Mighty Rivers Regional Worship Center in Cairo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lt. Governor Stratton’s tour includes a stop at the Saturday clinic in Cairo.

“I am looking forward to my visit to Southern Illinois,” Lt. Governor Stratton said. “I’m going to stop in Cairo, Marion, Carbondale and other cities to connect with the community and encourage people to get vaccinated because that is the best way to protect ourselves and our loved ones against COVID-19.”

“We want to make sure that we are reaching residents in the communities they call home,” Stratton continued. “We hope this will reduce hesitancy and increase the number of people getting the vaccine.”

Walk-ins are available for the first 100 participants at both the Tams and Cairo clinics. Scheduling an appointment is also available at southern7.org.

“Illinois has administered more than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “We are among the top states in the nation when it comes to the number of mass vaccination sites. That’s amazing progress, but we must and will do more to get people protected.”