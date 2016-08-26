Luechtefeld named parade grand marshal

He has served as an educator, coach, mentor and state lawmaker.

Now, David Luechtefeld will add grand marshal of the Du Quoin State Fair twilight parade to his list of accomplishments.

Luechtefeld announced last year that he would retire from the Illinois Senate at the end of his term.

Luechtefeld has served in the state senate since 1995, representing the Southern Illinois counties of St. Clair, Monroe, Washington, Randolph, Union and Jackson.

He is a member of the Senate Education and Senate Agriculture Committee, and serves as Assistant Minority Leader of the Senate, a role he has held since 2003.

Prior to serving in the state legislature, Luechtefeld taught social studies and coached baseball and basketball at Okawville High School.

“Coach,” as he is commonly referred to as, is a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, the Illinois Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Illinois Basketball Players Hall of Fame.

“The Du Quoin State Fair is a tradition in Southern Illinois,” Luechtefeld said in a news release.

“I have been a strong supporter of the fair and will continue to be even after my days in the legislature.”

The Du Quoin State Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 5. The twilight parade is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.