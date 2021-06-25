Lupe Zamora presented with first William Flamm Memorial Scholarship

Members of the William “Bill” Flamm family gathered at Flamm Orchards with Lupe Zamora recently to congratulate him on receiving the first William Flamm Memorial Scholarship.

Lupe will spend the summer in Champaign working as an intern for Bayer. He then will be attending the University of Illinois in the fall.

Family members who joined to congratulate the scholarship recipient included Nancy Flamm (Bill Flamm’s wife) and Patty Flamm, Karen Flamm and Rita Mitchell (daughters of Bill Flamm).

Bill Flamm passed on July 6, 2020. He was a partner in Flamm Orchards his whole life. He and Nancy raised five daughters on the farm.

He was the fourth generation of the family to work on the farm raising commercial produce. He was a friend and teacher to many other farmers.

Upon his passing, his family established the William Flamm Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship will be administered annually through the Union County Farm Bureau scholarship program.

Applications for next year's William Flamm Memorial Scholarship will be available in January 2022.

Members with questions about this and other Farm Bureau scholarships can contact Union County Farm Bureau manager Stephanie Rhodes for more information.