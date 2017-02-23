Lutheran women plan Lenten season walks

The women of Mt. Moriah Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church are planning to host their fourth annual Lenten Walks. Both churches are in Anna.

The women plan to meet at 8 a.m. on Ash Wednesday, March 1, in the parking lot at Trinity Lutheran Church at 205 W. Jefferson St.

In announcing the walks, organizers noted that “according to the internet the distance from Gethsemane to the crucifixion was one and a half kilometers.”

The Lutheran women plan to walk 1.5 kilometers, or little more than 1 mile, each Wednesday morning during the Lenten season “as a remembrance of Christ’s walk to the cross for us.”

Each participant will be given a small cross to carry in their pocket during the six weeks of Lent.

The walk begins on Jefferson Street and goes to Freeman Street, through the Anna City Park, loops onto Davie Street and then will turn south on Main Street.

The group plans to stop at Kiki’s coffeehouse, where a short devotion will be presented by the women from Mt. Moriah.

All women of the community are invited to participate in the walk.

Those who are not able to walk the 1-mile loop can choose to meet the group at the coffeehouse for devotions, which will be presented at about 8:30 a.m.

The Lenten walk will conclude with a short prayer at about 9 a.m. at Mt. Moriah Lutheran Lutheran Church, which is located at 100 W. Jefferson St.