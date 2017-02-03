Madigan's office schedules satellite office hours

A representative of the Office of Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is scheduled to be in Alexander County Thursday, today, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cairo Public Library on 1609 Washington Ave. in Cairo.

Community outreach liaison Ella York with the attorney general’s office will provide tips on how consumers can protect themselves from scams and how to file a consumer complaint form, as well as provide information about veterans’ rights and benefits and the office’s Health Care Mediation program.

Residents also can learn more about Madigan’s Identity Theft Hotline that helps identity theft victims repair their credit, dispute fraudulent debts and prevent future victimization.

Student borrowers and their families will also be able to obtain more information about Madigan’s Student Loan Help line, which provides student borrowers with free resources about repayment options and information in avoiding debt. Borrowers who call the help line can also file consumer complaints regarding issues with the billing and servicing of their loans.

Walk-ins are welcomed.