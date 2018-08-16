Mainers celebrate 60th wedding anniversary

Lowell (Sonny) and Dorothy (Lence) Mainer of Godfrey celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1.

The Mainers were married on Aug. 1, 1958, at the Congregational Church in Cobden.

Lowell is retired from Boeing. Dorothy is a homemaker.

They are the parents of Steve (deceased), Mark and Michael (Caron) Mainer.

They are the grandparents of Kristen (deceased), Leslie, Matthew, Garrett and Emily Mainer.

They are the step-grandparents of Dr. Jeremy Goettel (Sherri) and Christopher Goettel; and the step-great-grandparents of Lily, Caed, Willow and Jansen Goettel.

The family celebrated with an early dinner in March at Castelli’s at 255.

On Aug. 1, Lowell and Dorothy took a day trip to St. Charles for shopping and lunch at the Lewis and Clark restaurant.

On Aug. 3, they went on another day trip to some of their favorite places in Godfrey, Alton and along the Great River Road to Grafton and Pere Marquette Park.

Lowell is the son of the late Ralph and Rosetta Brown of Jonesboro and the late Lowell H. Mainer of California. Dorothy is the daughter of the late Ernest and Gladys Lence of Cobden.