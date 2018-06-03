Major flooding along Ohio

Major flooding was in the forecast for the region along the Ohio River during the past week. A flood warning was in effect for the river.

Flood warnings also had been issued by the National Weather Service office in Paducah for the Mississippi River and the Big Muddy River.

In all situations, the weather service warned area residents to "never drive cars, trucks or sport utility vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters."

Ohio River

As of the middle of last week, the weather service was reporting that an ongoing major flood was occurring on the Ohio River at Cairo and at the Grand Chain Dam.

A major flood was expected by Saturday morning at Shawneetown.

At the time, a moderate flood was reported at Paducah.

The forecast was calling for the river to crest last Saturday morning at 56.5 feet at the Grand Chain Dam and at 54.0 feet at Cairo.

The Ohio River was forecast to crest last Saturday morning at 53.5 feet at Shawneetown.

A crest of 50.0 was in the forecast for Sunday morning at Paducah.

Mississippi River

Minor to moderate flooding was occurring last week on the Mississippi River.

The river was forecast to crest last Thursday morning at 32.5 feet at Cape Girardeau.

Big Muddy River

The Big Muddy River at Murphysboro was forecast to crest at 30.6 last Wednesday. The forecast called for the river to fall below flood stage on Monday.