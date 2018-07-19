Major road projects planned in county

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is alerting motorists about plans which involve two major highway projects in Union County.

Four-Way Stop

Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, July 23, the busy four-way stop intersection at Illinois Route 146 (Vienna Street) and Main Street in downtown Anna is scheduled to be closed to all traffic.

The intersection will be closed for concrete pavement replacement.

IDOT reported that the work is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Monday, July 30, weather permitting.

A marked detour will be in place to direct motorists around the closed intersection.

Access to all businesses in the area will remain open, IDOT noted.

The City of Anna also is planning to do utility work at the intersection during the period.

Route 146 Bridges

IDOT also reported that beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, Illinois Route 146 in Union County was scheduled to be closed directly under the bridges at Interstate 57.

The on- and off-ramps to the interstate were scheduled to remain open.

The work is necessary to allow for the placing of beams on the north bound structure on the interstate.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, July 20, weather permitting.

A marked detour will be in place.

Illinois Route 146 east bound traffic will be directed onto the interstate and will use exit 24 at Dongola to change directions on the interstate and then exit back onto Route 146.

Westbound Illinois Route 146 traffic will be directed onto the interstate and use exit 36 at Lick Creek to change directions on the interstate and then exit back onto Route 146.

IDOT advised that due to the closure, motorists must allow additional time for travel and should seek an alternate route.

Message boards and signs will be in place to alert motorists about the closure and the marked detour route.

IDOT District 9 updates can be found on Twitter at http://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict 9.