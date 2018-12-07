Major street project, flooding issue discussed

An upcoming major street project and continuing concerns about flooding on one of the community streets were among the issues discussed at last week’s regular meeting of the Anna City Council.

The meeting was held Tuesday evening, July 3, at Anna City Hall.

City administrator Steve Guined reported to the council about the latest update regarding a major project involving what is known locally as the “four-way stop” in the heart of downtown Anna.

The “four-way stop” is the intersection of Main and East Vienna streets. East Vienna Street also is part of Illinois Route 146. The intersection is a very busy location, in terms of traffic flow.

The Illinois Department of Transportation, IDOT, is planning major construction at the four-way stop.

The work is scheduled to begin July 23 and continue through July 30.

The usually busy intersection is scheduled to be closed to traffic for seven days while the work is being done.

Traffic will be detoured during the time that the intersection is closed.

Electronic message signs now can be seen in Anna which are alerting motorists about the project and the closing of the intersection.

While the project is underway, the City of Anna also is planning to do some utility line work at the site.

The city administrator said that as a result of the utility work, a boil water order is planned which will impact the area near the intersection.

Street Flooding

Also at last week’s meeting, the council revisited what have been continuing concerns about flooding in the 500 block of East Vienna Street which frequently occurs during heavy rain.

The city administrator reported that he had again voiced concerns about the matter with an IDOT representative.

City officials have made numerous contacts with state agencies in recent years in an attempt to have the matter resolved.

The flooding is seen as a major problem which could get even worse. City officials are concerned that the flooding could lead to the possible collapse of the highway, which is a state route.

City attorney John Foley said that he discussed the matter with State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro. Foley said that the legislator had indicated a willingness to come to Anna to further address the situation.

Other Business

In other business at the July 3 meeting:

The council approved two resolutions related to the Beachy Development in east Anna. A subdivision agreement and a final plat were approved. Commercial development is planned at the location along Illinois Route 146 in east Anna. The council also approved a building permit for the development project.

Jeff Kelley was reappointed to a five-year term on the city’s zoning board of appeals.

Anna Police Chief Mike Hunter reported that the department’s new squad car was in operation.