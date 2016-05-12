Malone honored as outstanding teacher

Shawnee Community College business instructor Sherrie Malone has been awarded the North Central Business Education Association, NCBEA, Outstanding Contributions to Business Education by a Postsecondary Business Teacher honor for 2016.

NCBEA is an affiliate of the National Business Education Association.

The association is the nation’s largest professional organization devoted to serving individuals and groups engaged in instruction, administration, research and dissemination of information for and about business.

The region includes the states of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.

In addition to her most recent achievement, Malone was named as the Shawnee Community College full-time faculty member of the year in 2016, the Illinois Business Education Association post-secondary teacher of the year in 2015 and the Southern Illinois Business Education Association teacher of the year in 2014.

Malone and her husband David have been married for 25 years and have three children, Jenna, Tayler and Aryn.

Jenna and Tayler are students at Shawnee Community College and are pursuing degrees in nursing and business.