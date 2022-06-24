Mammoths featured at Giant City

A Mammoth Days and Mastodon Nights program is planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 25, at Giant City State Park near Makanda.

The outdoor program presented by local interpreter Steve Gariepy will feature “mammoth tracking” activities.

Registration is requested for the program. To register, or for more information, call 618-457-4836.

Those who plan to attend the program will be reminded to practice social distancing and to have a mask for use when social distancing cannot be achieved.