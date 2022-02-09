Man sentenced for predatory criminal sexual assault of child

Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa C. Casper reports that Jared Wade Hinman Sr., 39, has been sentenced to 55 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on multiple charges.

Hinman was sentenced on two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, both Class X felonies; and one count of criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

After completing his sentence, Hinman will also be placed on mandatory supervised release, formerly called parole, for a period of three years to life.

Hinman was convicted by a Pulaski County Jury in May after a four-day jury trial.

The case was prosecuted by Pulaski County State’s Attorney Lisa C. Casper and Appellate Prosecutor Lorinda M. Lamken.

Hinman was arrested in April 2021 following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Benton, Ky.