Man struck by train Saturday

The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, from the Canadian National Railroad which reported that one of its trains had struck a pedestrian.

The accident involved a train that was traveling north.

The sheriff’s office reported that the accident occurred in a wooded area at 70 Crowell Heights Loop near Anna.

The person who was struck by the train was identified as a 71-year-old male.

The man was taken by ambulance to Union County Hospital in Anna. He was then flown by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

As of Monday, the man was reported to still be in the hospital in St. Louis.